How to grind customization points in Nintendo Switch Sports

With Nintendo Switch Sports, Nintendo has locked most of its customizable and unlockables behind online play. New costumes are set to become available every Friday.

The process to get these items can be a bit of a grind, causing players to play multiple games to have a gacha-style chance of getting one of the current items available on offer at random. You need to secure 100 points from games to get just one item.

Thankfully, there are ways to grind through this process quickly if you want to or if you are trying to unlock a reward you strongly desire.

How to grind gift item points

Every online match you play, regardless of whether you win or lose, will give you at least 30 to 40 points. This means that if you want to grind points, you could, in theory, just keep losing games on purpose to get a lot of points over a short period of time. This would be easy to do in games like chambara since you could just stand there and let the opponent knock you off quickly, but where is the fun in that?

Games like bowling and soccer, however, give you the most points if you win. You can get over 100 points for winning bowling battle royale, for example. So if you’re skilled enough, this is one way to get basically a gift per game, even if it might take longer than the intentionally losing method.

Honestly, though, the best way to grind points is to just play. You’ll be going up in ranked level gradually and having more fun in the process.