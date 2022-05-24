How to get and use Cotton Yarn in V Rising

Crafting is a core part of V Rising. You’ll need various materials throughout your adventures, and not all of them will be handed to you as you progress through the game. Some items will only be craftable from their core materials, and Cotton Yarn is one of them.

Players looking to craft Cotton Yarn will first need to get their hands on Cotton.

Where to get Cotton in V Rising

Players can get Cotton from Cotton Farms or in the wild on V Rising. You can check all the Cotton Farms on the map, and they’ll be distinguishable as you approach them due to their white color and fluffy nature.

If you’re looking to make the most out of your Cotton runs, you can make a weapon that increases damage to Vegetation.

How to get Cotton Yarn in V Rising

Once players are done accumulating Cotton, they’ll need a Loom to turn it into Cotton Yarn. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, you can do so by killing Beatrice the Tailor at the Dawnbreak Village.

Making a loom requires the following materials.

Four Wool Thread

12 Copper

20 Planks

After making a Loom, players will be able to turn their Cotton into Cotton Yarn.

How to use Cotton Yarn in V Rising

Cotton Yarn is commonly used in the Tailoring Bench. Players can use the item to craft one of the following items.