How to get tough gunk in Grounded

Grounded lets players take on all forms of insect life, with people battling out thirst, hunger, and a bunch of deadly predators.

Players are surrounded by dirt and leaves, with all forms of insects and arachnids to survive alongside. Grounded was in an early access mode for months, with players getting a taste of a bite-sized life.

In that bite-sized life—which recently hit full release—tough gunk is a common elastic goop players will find taking on dangerous creatures from the upper part of the yard. It is required for several different things in Grounded, including several key weapons.

So you’re looking for the goop; luckily, there are plenty of places to find tough gunk. It’s a common resource that is found in a wide variety of places.

How do I get tough gunk in Grounded?

Here’s a list of things that’ll give you tough gunk:

Black Ox Beetle

Green Shield Bug

Ladybird

Ladybird Larva

Roly Poly

Sickly Roly Poly

Termite

Termite King

Termite Soldier

It’s an extremely useful resource, creating a huge list of things that’ll help you in your backyard dominion. Locate the upper yard, and you’re bound to find some tough gunk. Paired with some other resources, tough gunk will be a big part of your gameplay.

What can I craft with tough gunk in Grounded?

Here’s a list of the things you can craft with tough gunk:

Black Ox Burger

EverChar Torch

Mint Mace

Mint Staff

O.R.C. Disruption Bomb

Salt Morning Star

Sarah’s Charm

Sour Battle-axe

Sour Staff

Spicy Coaltana

Spicy Staff

Termite Axe

Termite Delight

Waft Emitter

Get collecting, you’ll need all the tough gunk you can find.

Grounded is available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PCs, meaning there’s plenty of garden to explore and several ways to do it.