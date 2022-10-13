How to get tough gunk in Grounded

Grounded lets players take on all forms of insect life, with people battling out thirst, hunger, and a bunch of deadly predators.
Players are surrounded by dirt and leaves, with all forms of insects and arachnids to survive alongside. Grounded was in an early access mode for months, with players getting a taste of a bite-sized life.
In that bite-sized life—which recently hit full release—tough gunk is a common elastic goop players will find taking on dangerous creatures from the upper part of the yard. It is required for several different things in Grounded, including several key weapons.
So you’re looking for the goop; luckily, there are plenty of places to find tough gunk. It’s a common resource that is found in a wide variety of places.
How do I get tough gunk in Grounded?
Here’s a list of things that’ll give you tough gunk:
- Black Ox Beetle
- Green Shield Bug
- Ladybird
- Ladybird Larva
- Roly Poly
- Sickly Roly Poly
- Termite
- Termite King
- Termite Soldier
It’s an extremely useful resource, creating a huge list of things that’ll help you in your backyard dominion. Locate the upper yard, and you’re bound to find some tough gunk. Paired with some other resources, tough gunk will be a big part of your gameplay.
What can I craft with tough gunk in Grounded?
Here’s a list of the things you can craft with tough gunk:
- Black Ox Burger
- EverChar Torch
- Mint Mace
- Mint Staff
- O.R.C. Disruption Bomb
- Salt Morning Star
- Sarah’s Charm
- Sour Battle-axe
- Sour Staff
- Spicy Coaltana
- Spicy Staff
- Termite Axe
- Termite Delight
- Waft Emitter
Get collecting, you’ll need all the tough gunk you can find.
Grounded is available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PCs, meaning there’s plenty of garden to explore and several ways to do it.