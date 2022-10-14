The most recent update in GTA Online has unleashed a plethora of Halloween-themed cosmetics and other items into Los Santos. From The Slasher Event to UFOs patrolling the skies, players are in for some spooky surprises for the next couple of weeks. To fully get the Halloween experience in GTA Online, though, players should try their best to acquire the Übermacht Rhinehart, the new seasonal-themed vehicle that’s now unlockable.

As Rockstar Games describes, “With all the havoc that’s going on in Southern San Andreas right now, having a reliable 4-door sedan that’s been voted ‘Most Comfortable Getaway Car of The Year’ feels like a pretty solid bet.”

The Übermacht Rhinehart is a modern four-door sedan that’s been given a Halloween paint job. It has a bright orange and yellow gradient colorway with some nice-looking orange-spoked wheels and yellow lettering on the tires.

If you want to be the proud owner of this vehicle and celebrate Halloween in style, find out below how to make the Übermacht Rhinehart yours.

How to get the Übermacht Rhinehart in GTA V

Unlike some of the other vehicles that arrived with the recent update in GTA Online, the Übermacht Rhinehart isn’t too difficult to acquire. All players need to do is head to Southern Los Santos and make their way to Super Autos. Here, they will find the Übermacht Rhinehart on sale for a whopping $1,598,000.

That’s certainly a lot of cash for a four-door sedan, but the Halloween design on the car might warrant that price tag for some players. However, if any players feel buyer’s remorse after driving around in the sedan, they can sell the Übermacht Rhinehart at a base price of $958,000. That sale price goes up depending on what mods players do for the car.

Without any mods on the Übermacht Rhinehart, it can hit a top speed of roughly 98 miles per hour. With mods installed, players can crack over 100 miles per hour. Of course, other vehicles in GTA Online can go much faster than that. You’re not driving the Übermacht Rhinehart for its speed, though, so enjoy its Halloween design and cruise around the spooky version of Los Santos in style.

It’s unclear if this vehicle will remain on sale after the Halloween event in GTA Online concludes, so if you’re thinking about buying the Übermacht Rhinehart, don’t wait too long to pull the trigger. You can see it on display for yourself at the Luxury Autos Showroom if you want an in-game look at the car before purchasing it.