How to get the Stasis Beam Mod in Remnant 2

Mods can be a real game changer in Remnant 2, bringing plenty of additional damage and utility to your builds. The Stasis Beam Mod can help you keep your enemies at bay with its ice-cold touch. To build it, you will need to find the Stasis Core, which can only be found on N’Erud.

How to get the Stasis Beam Mod

One of the most important things to know about Remnant 2 is that the game is quite random. Even the areas you move through can be randomized. The Stasis Core that you need to make the mod will appear at a landmark that can only spawn in The Eon Vault on N’Erud.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

1 – The Putrid Domain exit/entrance

2 – The Forgotten Prison

3 – The Dormant N’Erudian Facility

4 – The Spectrum Nexus tower

5 – The strange mine where I found the Stasis Core

You can get to The Eon Vault by making your way through The Putrid Domain dungeon that can be found on the Abyssal Rift, the first area you explore on N’Erud. Once you get to the Eon Vault, all you can do is explore further until you find the correct landmark, which looks like a strange abandoned pyramid structure.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember, the main areas’ structure remains the same, but the dungeon and location placement within that structure changes. On the map above, you can see where each dungeon was located for me. There are two of these mines. One of them will have a yellow hue and is important to progress the story. The one with the red hue contains the item you need for the Stasis Beam. When you find the mine, interact with the console to open the door, then head down the elevator.

Make your way along the tunnel at the bottom, taking out the enemies as you go, and you will find the Stasis Core at the end of the corridor.

What to do with the Stasis Core

When you have the Stasis Core, make your way back to Ward 13 and talk to Ava McCabe. She will be able to craft the Stasis Beam Mod for you as long as you have the resource required to do so.

The Stasis Beam will, unsurprisingly, fire a beam of energy that deals 15 damage per second and applies a slow to enemies. After two seconds of application, the slow becomes a stasis freeze, and the enemy will be trapped in place for 10 seconds. The beams costs 50 Mod Power per pulse.

This can be a very useful Mod against groups, as you can freeze multiple enemies in place.

