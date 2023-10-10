How to get the Savior long gun in Remnant 2

There are tons of amazing weapons for players to acquire in Remnant 2, and among the upper echelon of those weapons rests the Savior.

Savior is a special long-range primary weapon that deals large amounts of damage through laser shots. With a deep history and a persisting legacy, the Savior is known for its power and effectiveness in long-ranged combat. With its built-in mod Shatterstar, the gun is able to spew blazing-hot fire to inflict burning damage to enemies for over a span of 10 seconds.

Sold on the weapon yet? Here is exactly how you can get the Savior for yourself in Remnant 2.

Where to find the Savior in Remnant 2

Make your way to Brabus for the weapon; but with a catch. Image via Gunfire Games

Unfortunately, Savior is an endgame legendary weapon that cannot be crafted by players. The only way to get the Savior for yourself is by buying it from Brabus, the weapon merchant you can find near the shooting range.

Before you make your way to Brabus, however, you will need to complete Remnant 2 in the hardest difficulty setting: Apocalypse. Once you’ve done this, the Savior will finally be unlocked.

After finishing the game in Apocalypse, head to Brabus near the shooting range in Ward 13 to find the Savior in his collection, where you will be able to purchase the weapon for 1,500 Scrap. If you happen to be short of the required Scrap, you can simply sell Lumenite Crystals and any other unnecessary material lying around with you in exchange for some valuable Scrap.

And to clear out a common doubt among players: no, deleting the character who unlocked the Savior does not remove the esteemed long gun from Brabus’ shop, so you’re clear on that front.

