How to get the Jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 brings many of the previous game’s mechanics to this latest installment, including the upgrading system that unlocks new features sporadically throughout the game.

The jetpack is undoubtedly one of the most important items for players to unlock early. This item greatly increases the player’s mobility and allows the wearer to explore that map nearly uninhibited.

Here’s how to unlock the jetpack and upgrades in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to unlock upgrades in Slime Rancher 2

The upgrade location is found near the player’s house in the Conservatory, below in the underground lab. To find the underground lab, players only need to walk to the Plort Marketplace and look left. After descending down the dark staircase, players should then find the Fabricator. This is the machine players will use to unlock the majority of upgrades in the game, including the jetpack.

How to unlock the jetpack in Slime Rancher 2

Like many unlockable items in Slime Rancher 2, the jetpack requires a few different materials in order to officially receive the item permanently. The jetpack requires three total materials to craft the jetpack and subsequent upgrades. Below are the necessary materials which can be found in the world of Slime Rancher 2:

450 Newbucks

10 Radiant Ore

10 Phosphor Plorts

The jetpack is an extremely important for players looking to open the world of Slime Rancher 2 up as it allows the player to move around the expansive map much easier. In its base form, the jetpack is still quite a limited item as it consumes significant amounts of fuel to use it. Upgrades after the jetpack’s initial purchase can be purchased and unlocked to increase the jetpack’s speed, fuel capacity, and general maneuverability.

Known for its colorful world and diverse biomes, the fully upgraded jetpack is the best means through which players can explore and admire Slime Rancher 2.