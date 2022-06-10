How to get the Graven-School Talisman in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features many ways to customize your character’s skills and strengths, whether that be through the armor you wear or the attributes you put levels into. An overlooked avenue of customization is the Talismans your character uses, which are accessories you can equip that provide small buffs and stat bonuses depending on the Talisman you choose.

Some Talismans are easier to acquire than others, such as the Graven-School Talisman, which can be picked up without any serious combat if you know where to look. The Graven-School Talisman raises the potency of sorceries by four-percent, so it’s a fantastic addition for any players that have taken the mage route in Elden Ring.

If you’re interested in increasing the power of your sorceries in Elden Ring, but are unsure how to get your hands on the Graven-School Talisman, here’s everything you need to know:

How to get the Graven-School Talisman

In order to get the Graven-School Talisman for yourself, you’ll need to have access to Raya Lucaria Academy, which is the massive castle in the center of Liurnia of the Lakes. Once inside, head to the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace in the southeastern section of the academy.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

From the Site of Grace head south up the small staircase, then turn west and run past the sorcerers. Once you’ve made it up the left-winding stairs, you’ll want to turn right and head up another staircase.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

After you’ve made it up the stairs and out of the room with the large Living Jar enemy, turn 180 degrees and go up the final set of stairs. From here you’re going to turn left and see a bookcase. Attacking or rolling into the bookcase will cause it to disappear, allowing you to enter a stone hallway.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

After making your way through the hallway feel free to open the chest and loot the Stonesword Key from the corpse behind the stone table. Then climb up the ladder and make your way to the easternmost wall of the rafters. From there, you should see a hole in the wooden beams.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Jump through the hole and head south before jumping down the second hole. Upon landing, you should see a large crystal formation with an item on it, which is the Graven-School Talisman. There are small Living Jar enemies that will try to attack you while in the room, but they can be dispatched fairly easily.

Another thing to note is if you chose to run past the enemies in the large Living Jar enemy’s room from earlier, opening the door to leave the Graven-School Talisman’s room will cause all of them to aggro on you, making it difficult to escape. The best solution is to simply teleport to any Site of Grace upon killing the small Living Jars rather than opening the door.