How to get the Golden Hero Armor pack in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features several different editions players can purchase, all of which come with their own bonuses. The Chaotic Great Edition, for example, gives players the entire Season Pass. However, some bonuses are locked behind a pre-order, which is the case with the Golden Hero Armor pack.

This cosmetic pack was only available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as a pre-order bonus for any edition. Players could pre-order any one of the editions prior to launch and claim the golden armor pack once they launched developer Gearbox Software’s newest title.

Essentially, this means players who are looking to acquire the pack post-launch are out of luck. For players that did pre-order the game, they will need to physically claim it once inside Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

To do so, players can load up the Wonderlands application and begin a new or current save file. From here, they need to complete the following steps to claim the Golden Hero Armor pack.

Press “Esc” on keyboard or Options/Start on controller.

Click the “Social” tab.

Click “Mail.”

Select the option that says “New Content Available – Golden Hero Armor Pack.”

Press the interact key to acquire the pack’s items.

Exit the Social tab and go into the inventory to see the new gear.

Image via Gearbox Software

This works for both digital and physical pre-orders, though physical pre-orders will have to complete an additional step. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands physical pre-order users need to look for a redemption code on their receipt or through the email they used to purchase the game. This code then needs to be redeemed through the SHiFT page of the Social tab. With the code redeemed, follow the steps above to check the Mail inbox.

The Golden Hero Armor pack is a color palette players can apply to their armor. To equip the Golden Hero color on a character, go to the Quick Change station at Izzy’s soda tavern in Brighthoof. To get back to Brighthoof, open up the world map and click on “Brighthoof” and select a fast travel station. At the Quick Change Station, click on “Presets,” then go through the different “Armor Presets” until the Golden Hero Armor is selected.