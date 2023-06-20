How to get the Fate Scryer costume in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

In The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO): Necrom, the latest expansion in the beloved franchise, there are various new quests, adventures, and items to obtain, including the Fate Scryer costume. This costume is visually stunning and well worth the battle to get to it. Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the Fate Scryer costume.

ESO: Necrom: How to get the Fate Scryer costume

To get the Fate Scryer costume in ESO: Necrom, you must complete the Chronicle of Fate quest. It’s also important to note this ESO costume reward is unlocked once you get the Secret Keeper achievement—which is tied to the Chronicle of Fate quest.

Unfortunately, to get this quest and subsequently the achievement, you must complete all the main quests of the Necrom storyline, as the Chronicles of Fate is the very last quest for this chapter. So, it’s not a costume you’ll be able to get right away.

As this is an ESO: Necrom-specific costume, meaning it’s tied to the Necrom DLC, you will need to get the Necrom DLC to start this chapter’s questline, where you will eventually be able to get the Fate Scryer costume. But once you’ve unlocked the achievement and completed the quest, the Fate Scryer costume will automatically be added to your collection, and it will be available to all your characters as it’s an account-wide costume.

Although getting the Fate Scryer costume is one of the most challenging and time-consuming ones to get in ESO: Necrom, it is worth it, especially if you love collecting costumes or enjoy the Hermaeus Mora aesthetic.

