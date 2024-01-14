How to get Stamps in Anno 1800

Stamps are a new feature introduced with update 17 for Anno 1800 and potentially the best quality-of-life change that Ubisoft has introduced to its historical city builder. If you want to get your city off to a fast start, then Stamps are the way to go.

Anno 1800 has received tons of free content updates after the game’s initial 2019 launch, but update 17 gave the game its most substantial changes yet. When beginning a new game, returning players may get frustrated with the relatively long startup time. Stamps directly remedy this by giving experienced players a means to kickstart production.

If you are trying to figure out what a Stamp is, or how to make Stamps, here’s what you need to know.

What are Stamps in Anno 1800?

The Stamp is a tool in Anno 1800 that allows you to create pre-made building instructions. If you like a particular design in your game, you can mark this set of buildings as a Stamp. Later on, or in an entirely new game, you can access this Stamp and place the exact building setup saved in your Stamp.

This means you do not need to tediously place every single building you want if you already have a desired preference. This saves tons of time and allows experienced Anno 1800 players to move at a faster pace.

How to use Stamps in Anno 1800

The Stamp category appears at the bottom of your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stamps are a feature on your taskbar found at the bottom of your screen. Select this option on the taskbar and a new cursor should appear. With this cursor, highlight the building structure that you want to make into a Stamp. You can do this by clicking and dragging a green square across the area that you want to save.

In the Stamp taskbar section, you can edit the name and location of the saved Stamp to help organize your building presets. After this, you can then drag and drop the Stamp onto an available area of land to place the designated buildings down.

Click Stamp and then drag across your desired area to copy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I find Stamps particularly useful for my production buildings, as they usually need to have a similar layout. No matter your purpose, this is an easy way to speed up the building process.