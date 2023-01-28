How to get Skill Points (SP) in Fire Emblem Engage | How to farm SP

One of the most important resources in Fire Emblem Engage is Skill Points. This is mainly due to one reason, which is that Skill Points are needed to inherit skills, whose cost can easily go up to amounts such as 5,000 SP. Skill Points are also what units need to level up in the game.

Skill Inheritance is a feature of Fire Emblem Engage that lets your units inherit skills from Emblems at the Ring Chamber, which negates the use of Emblem Rings for the same skills.

Earning a good amount of SP is a monumental and challenging task, however, and you’ll need quite a lot of Skill Points to inherit skills while powering up your units at the same time.

Solving that problem for you is where we come in.

What are Skill Points (SP) in Fire Emblem Engage and how do you farm them?

Skill Points are mainly earned through a unit on the battlefield that is equipped with an Emblem Ring. This means that you will benefit from constantly having a unit wearing an Emblem Ring around you if your aim is to farm Skill points.

Additionally, the bond does not affect how many Skill Points you receive during fights, which means that you can play using a couple of different units if you prefer not to stick with just one.

What does impact the number of Skill Points you receive is the difficulty of the enemy you’re up against and whether or not your unit lands the final blow on it. Both of these scenarios will increase the number of Skill Points you earn rather than what you’d receive going into a regular battle without keeping these criteria in mind.

Apart from dealing the last hit, defeating named enemies over regular ones will also yield players with more SP than usual.

Bond Rings are more accessible than Emblem Rings, especially since they can be crafted with Bond Fragments, and they can also be used to increase your chances of farming Skill Points. Additionally, with the amount of Bond Fragments you can get exchanged for the achievements within the game, you’ll probably never have low Bond Fragment stock.

That being said, the effects will not be as drastic as when you use an Emblem Ring. Using a Bond Ring to farm Skill Points follows the same blueprint as dictated above, you’ll just acquire less Skill Points since the effects are not as strong.

What further makes the Emblem Ring an overall better choice to farm Skill Points is the Engage feature that comes along with it. Once you equip your Emblem Ring, you’ll have an Engage meter that gradually fills up during a fight for every turn. Once the meter is full, you can use the Engage ability to merge your characters’ powers with the Hero for three different turns.

You can also fill up the Engage meter quicker by standing in the small blue circles that appear on the screen. Utilizing your Engage ability often—especially one specific Engage ability—is the fastest way your characters can earn SP.

Some things that do not affect your SP gain that are often mistaken for affecting it, are the Bond Level with the Emblem, using units that reached max level, the rarity of the Bond Ring, missing an attack, and mechanics within the Weapon Triangle.

The fastest methods to farm Skill Points in Fire Emblem Engage

Since we’ve given you a brief on what Skill Points, Emblem Rings, and Bond Rings are, let us now take a look at the three different methods you can utilize to quickly farm Skill Points in Fire Emblem Engage.

Take part in Standard Training

Head over to the Arena present in your base at the Somniel, where you should find an option called Standard Training. This option appears three times after each battle you take part in and allows you to participate in mock battles against Emblems with random units.

Participating in Standard Training can be a great source of acquiring experience points along with Skill Points. To get the most SP out of Standard Training, take part in all three of these mock battles after every real battle.

Defeat Silver Corrupted enemies

If you take part in a Silver Corrupted skirmish and beat a Silver Corrupted enemy, you are likely to gain more SP than usual. Corrupted enemies reward you with more SP than you would usually get, so make sure you defeat each one that spawns.

There is a chance that Silver Corrupted enemies down spawn during your skirmish, however, but more skirmishes will appear within the game as time progresses in real life. This means that manipulating your game by changing the time on your Nintendo Switch to spawn more skirmishes is actually a viable SP farming technique.

You can increase the chance of coming across a Silver Corrupted skirmish at the bulletin board at Somniel too. Simply donate money to increase the percentage chance of facing Silver Corrupted enemies within that country’s borders.

Micaiah’s ‘Great Sacrifice’

We’ve already talked about SP farming through Engage abilities, but using Micaiah’s Engage ability is the most potent form of this method.

Micaiah’s Engage ability ‘Great Sacrifice’ allows her to heal nearby allies to maximum health while dropping hers to one, which generates SP in the process. The amount of SP generated is equal to the amount of her allies’ HP healed, so the strategy revolves around having all your allies get hurt only to heal them using Great Sacrifice and gaining a bunch of SP, too.

This can be done multiple times during battle as long as your Engage meter is recharged, so look out for the blue circles on your map. Since you need your Engage meter to be filled every time you use Micaiah’s Great Sacrifice, pairing another unit to help Micaiah with this endeavor is optimal.

The perfect unit to pair with Micaiah happens to be Cecilia, since she possesses a skill called Favorite Food, which fills up the Engage meter, making it that much easier to use Great Sacrifice in succession.