How to get rid of bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation adventure game that offers players an expansive world full of content to explore. Players will start out with a small amount of content, but that will exponentially expand as quests are completed, gardens are grown, and the open world is traversed.

With the wealth of content created by Gameloft, players can rest easy with the amount of time they can sink into this title. But some of the obstacles put in players’ paths have proven to be a little more difficult to tackle than others.

Getting rid of bones

As players progress, they will unlock new regions and items for everyday use. But many of these areas have a unique mechanic attached to them. For example, those who have unlocked the Marsh region will have come across mushrooms to be removed. Additionally, the Forest has tree stumps.

The Sunlit Plateau lies in a similar vein since players must remove piles of bones to proceed. Each of these unique removable aspects of a region, and their removal, is tied to a character quest line. When players progress through the various quests, they will unlock the ability to remove the obstacles that block pathways and bridges.

Unfortunately, the character tied to removing bone piles in the Sunlit Plateau is not yet available in the game. It seemingly appears the removal of these piles is associated with a resident character and is believed to be Scar from The Lion King. Scar is set to be released during the first major update to the game.

Alternative routes to the Sunlit Plateau

Luckily, players can still access the Sunlit Plateau through two alternative routes.

The first is by purchasing access to the Forgotten Lands for 20,000 Dreamlight. While it is a hefty price, players can venture through the Forgotten Lands to reach the upper part of the Sunlit Plateau.

The other way is by using the Wishing Well trick. A neat tactic has been discovered that allows players to bypass the bones in a clever way. Wishing Wells provide players a way to teleport around the map. Combining this with the player’s ability to move, pick up, and place objects nearly anywhere and at their leisure, a Wishing Well can be placed on the opposite side of the blocked path or bridge. From there, players can open their maps and teleport to the active Wishing Well for instant access to the once thought to be blocked path. Players will spawn at the well and will have then bypassed the removable object.