How to get Repair Glue in Grounded

While playing through Grounded, players will find themselves accumulating a large amount of gear and other resources. The Backyard is teeming with materials that are ripe for the taking and players are able to craft or loot their own gear in every corner of the map.

With all of this availability, it should come as no surprise the gear in Grounded wears down over time and eventually breaks. Luckily, players can ensure nothing of theirs stays broken for long, provided they have enough Repair Glue.

Repair Glue does exactly what it sounds like it would do; it repairs items in Grounded so players can continue using them. The resource is quite valuable, as who doesn’t want the ability to repair their best weapon or armor right before doing battle with a big, bad boss in the Backyard? Unfortunately, because of its valuableness, Repair Glue can be hard to come by, especially if players don’t have the right equipment.

Below, we’ll show you exactly how to go about getting Repair Glue.

Getting Repair Glue in Grounded

For starters, you will need something called a Glue Masher. This piece of utility allows you to turn certain materials into Repair Glue. You can acquire the Glue Masher by purchasing it from the Advanced Smithing tab for 500 Raw Science. Once you’ve purchased that, obtain the following materials to build the Glue Masher:

Three Acorn Shell

Three Sprig

Two Crude Rope

One Stinkbug Part

With the Glue Masher built, you can begin turning other resources into Repair Glue. The following items and their quantities can be turned into Repair Glue by using the Glue Masher:

Three Antilion parts

Two Black Ox parts

Five Bombardier parts

Five Ladybug parts

Two Roly Poly parts

Eight Spider chunks

Five Stinkbug parts

Four Termite parts

Simply insert any of these materials into the Glue Masher and out will pop some Repair Glue. To use the Repair Glue, open up your inventory and find a broken item. Open up the item’s menu by right-clicking on it and you will see an option that says “Repair.” Click it, and you will use one Repair Glue to restore its strength.

The broken Grounded item in question needs to be upgraded beyond level five. If it’s not, you cannot use Repair Glue on it and it will remain broken.