How to get Pumpkin Tickets in Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now’s Halloween event is here, and players can earn extra rewards, like Pumpkin Tickets, for hunting monsters in the real world.

During Monster Hunter Now’s Halloween event, players will aim to get the Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor, and that will require a few Pumpkin Tickets, the Halloween-event special currency of the game.

In addition to the main attraction, there are plenty of other cosmetics, and here’s how you can unlock all of them with Pumpkin Tickets in Monster Hunter Now.

Getting Pumpkin Tickets in Monster Hunter Now

If you’re familiar with the daily quests in Monster Hunter Now, then you’ll have an easy time getting Pumping Tickets in Monster Hunter Now.

Complete all the Pumpkin Hunt quests Take down pumpkin rock Kulu-Ya-Ku

Pumpkin rock Kulu-Ya-Ku will appear on Oct. 28, 9am local time. Until its arrival, I’ll be focusing on completing as many Pumpkin Hunt quests as possible. Kulu-Ya-Ku is likely to appear in all parts of the map since it can spawn in all three habitats, so you should be able to challenge one on Oct. 28.

When I first logged in for the event, I had a hard time finding the quests located on the main menu, so here’s where you can access the Pumpkin Hunt quests.

Open the quest list.

Click on the Special tab, which will have a Pumpkin icon next to it.

How to get Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor in Monster Hunter Now

Players need 10 Pumpkin Tickets to get the Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor in Monster Hunter Now. If you’re looking to upgrade the head armor, you’ll need more Pumpkin Tickets, so I recommend continuing with the event quests to accumulate more tickets.

If multiple players are wearing the Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor in your party, you’ll also get an attack power buff of five.

