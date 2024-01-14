Oil is a very sought-after resource in Anno 1800 because you need it to fuel power stations and provide electricity to buildings in your city. Here’s how to get oil in Anno 1800 and maximize its production.

How to build an Oil Refinery and get Oil in Anno 1800

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main method to obtain oil in Anno 1800 is by using the Oil Refinery that unlocks after you get an Engineer in your city. Once it’s unlocked, you can start extracting oil, transporting it, and powering up buildings.

The Oil Refinery is located in the Electricity production chain in the Engineers tab at the bottom of the screen. In there, you’ll find everything you need to produce, move, and use oil in Anno 1800. But as I mentioned, everything starts with an Oil Refinery.

Here are the resources required to build an Oil Refinery:

25,000 Credits

Eight Timber

15 Bricks

12 Steel Beams

10 Windows

10 Reinforced Concrete

Select the Oil Refinery and place it near Oil Springs to ensure there’s oil to extract. Click on the refinery, choose the Oil Well module in the menu at the bottom right of the screen, and place the Well at any of the oil deposits within the refinery’s range.

How to build Oil Harbour in Anno 1800

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The refinery now produces oil, but what you need next is the Oil Harbour to store the oil. The harbour also provides trains needed to move the oil between the refinery and the harbour itself.

Here are the resources required to build an Oil Harbour:

10,000 Credits

20 Timber

25 Bricks

20 Steel Beams

15 Windows

15 Reinforced Concrete

Since it’s a harbour, you need to build it on the shore, keep that in mind when building the production network. Connect the harbour and the refinery with a Railroad and you’ll be all set to produce oil on your islands and power up the buildings. You can expand the oil storage capacity with Oil Stores or use tankers to transport oil to other islands and cities.

How to get Oil in Anno 1800 without an Oil Refinery

Oil Springs are not as common as you might want them to be. If you are rapidly expanding, chances are you won’t have enough oil to power everything you need. As noticed by Itroo Twitch on YouTube, there is an alternative way of getting oil in Anno 1800—through Trade Union items like the Jörg von Malching, Augur of the Auric, who occasionally produces extra oil from Mines. Other items can reduce the maintenance costs of the refineries and increase their productivity significantly.