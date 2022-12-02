How to get more health and inventory in The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure game from the mind behind the Dead Space games, Glen Schofield. This game traps players in Black Iron prison, forced to face off against a new threat in the Biophage, an infectious parasite. To do this, the player will need upgrades to their inventory and health before journeying too far into the prison.

To unlock a better suit and get more inventory space, you’ll need to progress to a certain point in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get more health and inventory space in The Callisto Protocol.

When do you get more health and inventory in The Callisto Protocol?

To unlock the space suit and get a permanent increase in your health and inventory, you’ll need to finish the Habitat chapter. When you’re leaving the dome, Elias will catch up to you and help you find a suit before going out onto the planet’s surface in order to get to the hangar. When you put on the suit, you’ll run into officer Leon Ferris again.

Once you’re able to activate the suit’s visor, you’ll be notified that you have increased health as well as more inventory slots. This will be imperative later as you get more ammo and items, but you’ll still need to do some inventory management throughout. If you have at least one healing syringe on you at all times, you can use the rest of the space for sellable items and ammo.

This new suit is the one that’s featured in much of the game’s promos, showing Jacob walking outside of the prison. While he loses the helmet pretty quickly, he keeps the suit for the remainder of the game.