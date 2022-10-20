Gotham Knights is finally releasing and allowing players to take on the cowls of some of the toughest DC heroes. Batman is dead and the Batcave with all the family’s gear went with him. That means that Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood are without any of the gear or gadgets that were stored there. Instead, the team will have to craft anything they need.

Players will be able to craft new gear like their suits, melee weapons, and ranged weapon ammo. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to craft and get more crafting recipes in Gotham Knights.

How to get more crafting recipes in Gotham Knights

You’ll get more crafting recipes by defeating enemies and picking up what they drop. When you get a new recipe, it’ll show on the left side of your screen along with any other resources you picked up. The tougher the enemy you fight, the more likely you are to get better recipes and higher-level gear.

To craft, you’ll need to ensure that you have enough materials. If you’ve purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game, you should have plenty to spare, but they’re not hard to collect if you don’t. You’ll get resources for defeating enemies and picking up what they’ve dropped. You can also find different resources in chests that are often hidden around certain areas on the map.

Better recipes will provide you with better gear. There are certain missions that require the player to craft a certain type of suit, likely unlocking that suit style for the character. To create a specific suit type, you’ll need to go through a lot of enemies and hope that one of them has that type of suit recipe on them.