How to Get Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 has finally been released in early access around the globe and has given fans the long-awaited sequel to Slime Rancher. As you explore Rainbow Island, you’ll encounter a wide variety of new and exciting slimes to capture and helpful resources to feed them and grow your slime farm.

An important resource you may be looking to get your hands on is Moondew Nectar, which is especially helpful for feeding Flutter Slimes. Unfortunately, this valuable food is difficult to find and cannot be created, making it a bit of a pain to gather up. So if you’re interested in getting Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Moondew Nectar

To get your hands on Moondew Nectar, you’ll need access to Starlight Strand Island, which you can only reach after defeating the Cotton Slime Gordo and unlocking the location. Once there, you’ll want to look for large blue flowers that can be found on top of trees and rocks all around Starlight Strand Island in Slime Rancher 2.

Screengrab via Monomi Park

Moondew Nectar will only appear during the night, so check the flowers and their surroundings because the nectar can occasionally fall off them. Remember that Moondew Nectar is extremely rare in Slime Rancher 2, so you may only find a few each night. We recommend checking every night until you have enough.

Moondew Nectar can be used to feed Flutter Slimes, which are also found on Starlight Strand Island, and to defeat the Flutter Slime Gordo.