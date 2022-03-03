With this item, you can double your chance of success in battle.

Elden Ring introduces a variety of new, helpful game mechanics to the Soulslike formula that keep things fresh and provide an advantage to players who are going solo. Ashes are one of these devices.

During the game, you’ll acquire a variety of different Ashes that can summon allies to help you in combat. Toward the later stages you’ll get arguably the most powerful set, the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes.

With the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes, you’ll be able to summon a clone of yourself to assist in combat. If you’re trying to get your hands on this item, you’ll need to be a fair way through the game and head to a specific location. Here’s what you need to know.

How to get Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

Getting to the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes isn’t so simple. First, you’ll need to have visited Caelid and defeated Radahn, the Great Ruin boss of Redmane Castle. After this, a star will crash into the ground. Head to that location, which is near the Fort Haight West Site of Grace.

Delve into the crater, dropping down on the northern site until you enter Nokron the Eternal City. Head over the rooftops through the city until you reach the main city. Keep heading through the fog wall—you’ll need to beat one final boss before you can reach the ashes.

Beat this boss and you’ll get a Site of Grace to travel to. Mount up and head across the bridge,taking a sharp left at the end and following the edge of the cliff to your next Site of Grace.

Jump onto a nearby rooftop, follow the path around, and head down into the chapel, where you’ll find a final fog wall which will require a Keystone to open. Inside, take down the final enemy, open the chest, and you now have the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes.