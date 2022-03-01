With this handy item you can get some assistance during the first story boss.

Elden Ring kicks off its classic Soulslike challenges almost immediately when players stumble upon the game’s first story boss, Margit the Fell Omen.

This battle is extremely difficult for old and new players as the boss has a strange tempo to his attack and a wide variety of them. Even if you learn the fight, in its second phase things change up again.

Given this, any help is worth taking, and thankfully there is an item you can acquire to do just that. Margit’s Shackle is a usable item that will stun the boss in place and allows you to deal massive damage. Here’s how to get your hands on it.

How to get Margits Shackles in Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

To get Margit’s Shackle you’ll need to head to Murkwater Cave, which can be found in the Limgrave ravine. If you head to its northern peak you’ll see the entrance to the cave on your left.

With a torch, navigate through the cave, and as you progress (beating down enemies on the way, of course) you’ll eventually stumble fog for a boss fight with Patches, a recurring merchant in FromSoftware’s games.

Once you take Patches to half health don’t continue damaging him. If you let him sit on the ground he will eventually ask you to spare him. Do so and he will turn into a merchant from whom you can purchase supplies. One of these is Margit’s Shackle.

The item will cost you 5000 runes so make sure you have this before returning to Patches again. Buy the item and then you’re set to take on Margit the Fell Omen.