How to get Jumpshot Creator in NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 players understand how vital a jumpshot is and how it can make or break a player. The good news is that NBA 2K21’s Jumpshot Creator is almost immediately available, and players can quickly edit their jumpshot to perfection.

To access the Jumpshot Creator, players must start a new MyCareer and skip or complete the tutorial games. If this is not your first MyCareer experience, you can skip the tutorials to save time.

Once your player is drafted into the NBA, the game will return to the MyCareer main menu. The Jumpshot Creator can be found in the MyPlayer Appearance tab, and players can customize their jumpshot there.

Players can select other NBA player’s shots in this menu alongside other default options and animations. The release speed in the jumpshot can also be fine-tuned by using the Blending option in the menu and is perfect for players who want to fully customize their shot.

After you have created the perfect jumpshot, you can apply it to your player in the MyAnimations menu in the MyPlayer Appearance tab.

Using the default jumpshot animations does not cost VC, but players can acquire premium options of signature shots from other players. These animations are not required to create an effective jumpshot, but they are a fun way to customize your character.

Feel free to experiment with your jumpshot to find the perfect form for your player and to show your opponents just how powerful you are on the court.