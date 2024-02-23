Category:
How to get into the Gigantic: Rampage Edition closed beta

There's still time.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 07:14 pm
Characters in Gigantic: Rampage Edition square off
Image via Gearbox

Gigantic is back in the form of the Rampage Edition, with both returning players and curious newbies now eager to make their way into the closed beta playtest.

Gigantic was released in 2017 and has now been resurrected by Gearbox Interactive, with a full release coming on April 9. The game is a fast-paced mash-up of hero shooter and MOBA, with slick movement and colorful visuals. It’s a game that got swept up in the wake of Overwatch when it first released, but the beta shows the game still has life in it.

So, how exactly do you get into that beta?

How to play the Gigantic: Rampage Edition closed beta playtest

Playing the Gigantic: Rampage Edition beta is as simple as asking. People who want to play will need to request access to the beta on the game’s Steam page.

A screenshot of the Gigantic Steam page
Ask, and ye shall (hopefully) receive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After requesting access, it becomes a waiting game to see if you get into the beta. Those who are accepted will be notified via the email attached to their Steam account. After that, all that’s left to do is to download the game in the Steam client and start it up.

When does the Gigantic: Rampage Edition beta end?

If you’re trying to play this beta, you’ll need to move fast: the closed beta ends on Feb. 24 at 12am CT. The team working on Gigantic has already announced they’ve sent out multiple rounds of invites to the beta, so chances are decent you can still get in.

If the beta ends without you getting that magic email, don’t worry; there will be plenty more beta opportunities in the next few months, with the full release scheduled for April 9.

Author

Adam Snavely
Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.