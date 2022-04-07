How to get data cards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers a chance for franchise fans to relive all nine episodes of the main series. Though you may lose yourself in the story, you may also want to take the time and unlock more cosmetics and collectibles.
Data Cards allow players to unlock menu cheats, which can help them throughout their Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga journey. Here is where you can find all the Data Cards in the game.
|Location
|Description
|Cloud City – Bespin
|This Data Card can be found in the middle of this location. Players may need to use the Breaker Blaster ability to make their way through.
|Canto Bright – Cantonica.
|This Data Card can be found on a ledge at the top of the building.
|Uscru District – Coruscant
|This Data Card can be found on top of the floating building.
|Coruscant – Federal district
|Make your way to the Northwest section of the landmark and checkout the end of the building to find this Data Card.
|Outpost, Crait
|This Data Card is located close to Arcy’s opposite platform.
|Dragonsnake bog – Dagobah
|Players will need to scan the southeast part of the area to find this Data Card.
|Ewok village – Endor
|Make your way to the vines. Players will need to shoot at the vines to find this Data Card.
|Sith Citadel – Exegol
|Use the lift and use the chains to find this Data Card.
|Stalgasin Hive – Geonosis
|Following the blue marks on the platforms will help players to find this Data Card.
|Eco Base – Hoth
|Locate the hangar and follow the blue marks to find this Data Card.
|Niima Outpost – Jakku
|Check out the engines in the sand dunes to find this Data Card.
|Kachirho – Kashyyk
|Make your way to the northern side of the landmark and jump across the platforms to find the Data Card.
|Crash Site – Kef Bir
|Get to the crash and move toward north.
|Mining Complex – Mustafar
|Move toward north from the complex and look for a pipe. Head over to the opposing side of the pipe to find the Data Card.
|Maz’s Castle – Takodana
|Finding this Data Card requires some work as players will first need to find the NPC close to the late and then pull a chest out of the river.
|Mos Eisley – Tatooine
|This Data Card Is located on the opposite side of the stone mountain. You’ll need to jump there through ledges.
|Mos Espa – Tatooine
|This Data Card can be found in the Slave Quarters.
|Jundland Wastes – Tatooine
|This Data Card can be found in the Residential Quarters.
|Great Temple – Yarvin 4
|This Data Card can be found on the temple’s beams.