How to get data cards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers a chance for franchise fans to relive all nine episodes of the main series. Though you may lose yourself in the story, you may also want to take the time and unlock more cosmetics and collectibles.

Data Cards allow players to unlock menu cheats, which can help them throughout their Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga journey. Here is where you can find all the Data Cards in the game.