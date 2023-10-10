How to get an Ionic Crystal in Remnant 2

There are a lot of unique materials in Remnant 2 that let you craft useful items, and one such material is the Ionic Crystal.

The Ionic Crystal is the primary material needed to build the Energy Wall, a weapon mod that provides the player with a useful shield that blocks shots from enemies while letting you fire your own.

Of course, when a material is so resourceful, you can bet a fortune that it won’t be easy for players to acquire. With our help, however, you should have no problem snagging one of these bad boys for yourself.

Where to find the Ionic Crystal in Remnant 2

Timeless Horizon is where you want to be at. Image via Remnant 2 Wiki

To reach the location of the Ionic Crystal in Remnant 2, make your way to Timeless Horizon in N’Erud, which is above Titan’s Reach. Being one of the two open-world locations that spawn randomly, use Adventure Mode and reroll until you come across it. You can also reroll your campaign until you’re able to get into Timeless Horizon.

Once you’ve made your way into the elusive area, you can begin your search for the Ionic Crystal, and it shouldn’t be a long one. After you’ve made your way a bit further into the area, you should be able to spot a circular platform that works as an elevator. Ride the elevator up and wait till the platform rises all the way.

From here, turn right and head up a flight of stairs until you reach the middle portion of the staircase, where you should find the Ionic Crystal.

