How to get all weapons in The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from Glen Schofield, the creative mind behind the Dead Space series. This next-gen evolution of the horror survival genre brings a range of new enemies and ways to deal with them. Throughout their time on Callisto, players will find several weapons that will make dealing with the Biophage easier.

While these weapons help, you’ll still need to rely on strategy and intelligent combat moves to ensure you come out victorious against these monsters. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get all the weapons in The Callisto Protocol.

Where can you find all the weapons in The Callisto Protocol?

You will find weapons starting in the first chapter all the way to the second to the last chapter. Whether they be schematics or given to you by your allies in the prison, each new weapon will provide new opportunities to take down your enemies.

Some of these weapons will take Callisto Credits to unlock. These can be found by smashing dead Biophage, in the game’s environment, and by selling technology components at Reforge machines. Your best bet for making Callisto Credits fast is to

You can find all of the game’s weapons in the following locations:

Stun Baton : Received early in the game off a dead guard in the weapons lockup in Outbreak

: Received early in the game off a dead guard in the weapons lockup in Outbreak Hand Cannon : Given to Jacob by Elias at the start of Aftermath and costs 800 Callisto Credits to unlock, which can be found in a chest to the right of the Reforge machine.

: Given to Jacob by Elias at the start of Aftermath and costs 800 Callisto Credits to unlock, which can be found in a chest to the right of the Reforge machine. GRP Glove : Found on a dead guard when you make it to Medical in Aftermath

: Found on a dead guard when you make it to Medical in Aftermath Skunkworks Shotgun : Two different schematics for this gun located in Habitat, costs 800 Callisto Credits to unlock

: Two different schematics for this gun located in Habitat, costs 800 Callisto Credits to unlock TK4 Riot Shotgun : Given by Dani when you find her in Lost, doesn’t cost anything to unlock

: Given by Dani when you find her in Lost, doesn’t cost anything to unlock Tactical Pistol : Schematic found near some Lockers in Below, costs 900 Callisto Credits to unlock

: Schematic found near some Lockers in Below, costs 900 Callisto Credits to unlock UJC Special Ops Assault Rifle: Schematic found in the second-level bathroom while looking for a keycard in Colony, costs 1,000 Callisto Credits to unlock

Each weapon has its own benefits and can be upgraded to become incredibly powerful by the end of the game. It’s important to make sure that you keep these guns and other weapons upgraded to ensure that you can keep up with the growing challenge in the game.

As long as you look carefully at each level, you should have no issue finding each schematic or weapon.