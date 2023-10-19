How to get all endings in Silent Hill 3

Trapped in the foggy town of Silent Hil with no destination in sight, there are the three endings you can uncover in Silent Hill 3. While it is compulsory to witness the Normal ending, the Possessed and Revenge endings require more work to see the different climaxes of Heather Mason’s story.

If you went into the third instalment of Silent Hill with no clue on how this game can end, you may have run around trigger-happy or terrified to take any of the monsters on (the latter being me). The first playthrough of Silent Hill 3 always results in the same events for the ending, but things change inside New Game+.

What is the point system in Silent Hill 3?

Silent Hill 3 has a particular mechanic that works as a point system to determine which ending you get. If you accumulate over 4000 points, you will get the Possessed Ending. Anything below 4000 will result in the Normal Ending. The point system works as follows:

Damage received: 1 point per damage point (determined by the amount of health you need to replenish using healing items).

(determined by the amount of health you need to replenish using healing items). Monster(s) killed: 10 points per kill .

. Church confessional box choices: ‘Forgive’ is 1000 points and ‘Say nothing’ is 0 points.

With this in mind, let’s dive into what you need to do to get each ending in Silent Hill 3.

All Silent Hill 3 endings and how to unlock them

Which ending will you get in Silent Hill 3? Image via Konami

Normal Ending

As the Normal Ending is available for first-timers, it is unlikely you want to get this one again immediately after your first playthrough. However, if you are revisiting the game with your save files intact, you just need to get below 4000 points. To do so, you should aim to kill no more than 100 monsters. While this isn’t set in stone, it is the highest amount of enemies you can kill within a single playthrough that will not result in the Possessed Ending.

To keep the total amount of points accumulated as low as possible, you shouldn’t Forgive inside the confessional box. This will save you 1000 points. We recommend restricting your interaction with enemies as much as humanly possible. In the early stages of Silent Hill 3, such as the Shopping Centre, Mall, and Subway Station, you should aim to avoid enemies.

This does not mean you cannot fight back, though, as ending points are added by killing enemies, not hitting them. Use the weapons available and push enemies back by stunning them with a single hit.

Possessed Ending

The Possessed Ending is the easiest to get in Silent Hill 3 in New Game+. You need to accumulate more than 4000 points to get this ending. To do so, take as much damage as possible and go on an absolute killing spree against every monster you face. Health is incredibly important for this playthrough, as taking a ton of damage is imperative to building points towards the Possessed Ending. Make sure you hold onto healing items throughout your playthrough.

A great way to get ahead is to choose Forgive inside the Church. This will give you 1000 points. Playing on a harder difficulty results in more damage being taken per hit. Use a mix of killing monsters and taking damage to build up those points needed to get the bad ending in Silent Hill 3.

Revenge Ending

Finally, the Revenge Ending is the weirdest and most difficult to get in Silent Hill 3. Before you attempt to get this ending, you must first get the Heather Beam. This is unlocked by killing 333 enemies in a single save file. It isn’t possible to get this number of kills within a single playthrough, so you will need to re-enter the world of Silent Hill approximately three times to get 333 kills.

It is possible to get 333 kills in two playthroughs, but the Perfume is needed to attract enemies to your position. The Perfume is obtained inside Brookhaven Hospital‘s women’s locker room.

You can play the game on an easy difficulty to get the Revenge Ending. Special weapons such as the flamethrower, submachine gun, and beam saber are best used here. To unlock these, you first need to complete the game and save. Follow these steps below for each weapon unlock:

Flamethrower – Appears after completing the game. Found inside Helen’s Bakery.

– Appears after completing the game. Found inside Helen’s Bakery. Beam saber – Defeat Claudia with long-range weapons. Found on door with weird doorknob, at the end of the corridor where the bookstore key can be obtained.

– Defeat Claudia with long-range weapons. Found on door with weird doorknob, at the end of the corridor where the bookstore key can be obtained. Submachine gun – Defeat Claudia with melee weapons. Found at the dead-end after leaving the bathroom window at the beginning of Silent Hill 3.

Once the Heather Beam is unlocked by killing 333 monsters, you need to kill 30 enemies before you get to Daisy Villa Apartments on a new playthrough. Doing so will unlock the Revenge Ending which is a throwback to Silent Hill’s original UFO Ending.

