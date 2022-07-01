How to get all achievements and trophies in Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead The Delicious Last Course is the latest update to the game, giving players access to a new island with several new bosses to battle. The DLC also includes a new set of achievements to unlock, ranging from simple tasks to intense endeavors.

Here is a list of all the achievements in Cuphead The Delicious Last Course and how to unlock each achievement.

A Vacation in the Wilds – Defeat every boss in Inkwell Isle IV

Ranger – Obtain an A-Rank or higher on all bosses in Inkwell Isle IV

Alive and Kicking – Defeat a boss with Ms. Chalice

Decadent – Defeat 10 bosses with Ms. Chalice

The Golden Touch – Defeat a boss with one of Ms. Chalice’s Super Arts

The Latest Sensation – Defeat a boss with one of Porkrind’s new weapons

Checkmate – Defeat all of the King of Games’ Champions

A King’s Admiration – Defeat the King’s Gauntlet

Compliments to the Chef – Complete your quest on Inkwell Isle IV

Cooked to Perfection – Get an S-Rank on a stage of Inkwell Isle IV

The High Hat – Defeat a boss on Inkwell Isle IV without killing any of its minions

Hearty – Have 9HP at one time

A Horrible Night to Have a Curse – Survive the Nightmare

Paladin – Obtain great power

The “A Horrible Night to Have a Curse” and “Paladin” achievements are secret achievements that require a bit of work to unlock. Players must purchase the Broken Relic from Porkrind’s shop, which costs one coin. After acquiring the relic, make your way to the three characters standing on podiums and interact with them in the order of placement. So, talk to the first place character first, second place second, and third place third. Each character will provide a small piece of dialogue containing a direction.

Every player will receive different directions, so write down your answers and make your way to the graveyard with nine headstones. Start at the center headstone and follow the directions provided by the three characters. For example, if the first player says left, move to the left headstone and press the interact button. If done correctly, a blue light will appear from the center of the headstone, allowing Cuphead to take a nap, activating the secret boss fight.

Defeating the secret boss will unlock the “A Horrible Night to Have a Curse” achievement and fix the Broken Relic into the Cursed Relic. To unlock the “Palidan” achievement, you’ll need to defeat all six DLC bosses with the Cursed Relic equipped.

The Cursed Relic causes players to start each fight with one HP, and each time you shoot your gun, a random weapon will fire. This is the most challenging achievement in the DLC, so prepare for six intense fights if you want to complete all achievements.