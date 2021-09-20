How to get a shoe deal in NBA 2K22?

If you ever wanted to become a basketball player when you were a kid, the MyCareer game mode in NBA 2K22 will be the perfect place to see how it’d feel to walk down that path.

When you create your player, you’ll essentially start from scratch and try to get yourself a spot among superstars. You’ll go through the process of improving as a player and finding your place on a team while also getting to experience off-the-court aspects of the game, like sponsorships or interacting with fans.

It’d be tough to call yourself a superstar without a shoe deal, however, since all NBA superstars have their signature shoes. Signing a shoe deal can also be seen as the equivalent of making it as a player since only the best and the most popular players get franchise-defining shoe deals.

If this is your first time trying out the MyCareer mode, you may be wondering how you can secure a shoe deal for your up-and-coming superstar. These deals don’t grow on trees and you’ll need to focus on a few aspects to be able to find one.

Most basketball fans already know their dream shoe company that they’d like to work with if they ever went pro. At the beginning of your journey, you’ll be able to pick a manager for your player. And these managers will have connections.

Archie Bald, for example, will have ties to New Balance, Puma, Adidas, and Under Armour, while Harper Dell will be connected with Nike, Jordan, and Converse.

Your agent won’t be able to get you a shoe deal right off the bat, however. You’ll need to build yourself a fan base to draw the attention of the brands. As you play more and better, you’ll start accumulating a fan base, but there are ways to boost your popularity as well. Public acknowledgments or pulling off breathtaking moves during a match can help you gather more fans in a shorter amount of time.

Continue growing your fan base and shoe manufacturers will eventually notice you and make offers. Once that happens, it’ll be up to you to decide who you’d like to work with. Though most contracts are similar, there will be a few conditions that may limit your future choices. Wearing a different shoe from a different brand when you’re under contract may cause a conflict between you and your sponsor, meaning you’ll also need to be ready for the responsibilities that come with a shoe deal in 2K.