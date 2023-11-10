How to get 100% happiness settlements in Fallout 4

Keeping the whole gang happy in Fallout 4 can be a nightmare in itself, but keeping each settlement at 100 percent is even harder. Fear not, there’s a way to do it—it’ll just take a bit of time.

As you’re roaming around the baron wasteland of Fallout 4, you’ll likely notice each thing wandering alongside you is trying to end your precious life. This is why creating settlements is a great idea.

Keeping them happy is a different task altogether. You can build the perfect shack-filled environment, but are they going to enjoy living there?

How to see if your settlements are happy in Fallout 4

If you’re looking to see how angry your fellow civilians are, head to the workshop menu in Fallout 4 to find out. This will show you how happy your settlement is, and whether you need to attempt some of the fixes below.

To locate your workshops, you’ll have to:

Open up your pip-boy

Scroll across to data

Go into workshops and see your statistics writing underneath

This will show things like how many people are in your settlement, food, power, defense, and whatever can be altered by you going the extra mile.

How to get 100 percent happiness settlements in Fallout 4

Dogs always make people happy. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

It’s far easier to get your settlement to 100 percent happiness when you have people to allocate tasks to. Get as many settlers as you can and bring them across to make things easier for yourself.

Make sure all the elements I list below are at a higher level than the number of settlers you have.

Here are the best tips to get your settlement thriving:

Food

Get a green thumb and head to the garden beds. You’ll have to plant tons of food to get your community’s satisfaction as high as possible.

This can be done by collecting the various plants you find in the world of Fallout 4.

Water

Locating a water purifier will be your next step to ensure your community doesn’t die of thirst. Once this is up and running, you’ll be able to keep their water clean and their happiness at an all-time high.

Keep your water level above the amount of settlers and you’ll be as right as rain.

Furniture

A poor night’s sleep is enough to get me cranky in the mornings, and it’d be far worse if I didn’t own a bed. Building your settlers a bed is an integral step in keeping everyone happy.

This will include making one for the majority of the people within your settlement.

Odd Jobs

Allocating your settlers to things like Guard Posts and other odd jobs around the settlement will keep your people happy. Head to the workshop menu and allocate them to keep them cheerful—everyone needs a purpose.

Build an absolute ton of defensive areas in your settlement. By creating a wall of outposts, you can allocate as many people as you want to these positions—keeping them happy in the process.