The Sims 4 often has some issues when there are new updates to the game, and recently, game packs, stuff packs, expansion packs and regular game updates have been breaking the game for some players.

There are several issues that might be causing the Script Call Failed error, but the most likely cause of the error is some outdated mods or corrupted custom content within the game’s folders. To solve the issue, there are several things you can do.

Here is how to fix The Sims 4 ‘Script Call Failed’ error.

Remove mods and CC from The Sims 4

The first and most obvious solution is to remove the mods and CC from your mods folder. You can add back the mods one by one to see if you can pinpoint the mod or CC that is causing the issue. You can also check to see if a mod has been updated since mods often break when new updates are released. This includes any free game update and often some new content such as expansion packs or game packs will break mods.

Verifying the integrity of files

To verify the integrity of your files on Steam, you’ll need to head to your Steam library and find the game in your list. Select The Sims 4 and click on Properties. Then go to the Local Files tab and select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

On Origin, the process is slightly different. Open up Origin and navigate to your library. Right-click on The Sims 4 and select Repair. Origin will begin repairing your game files. After a few minutes, you can launch the game and see if that solves your issue.

Reinstalling The Sims 4 or resetting files to default

If none of the above works, you can try to reinstall The Sims 4 through whichever platform you purchased the game. You can also try to reset the files to default and see if that works. Open up your file explorer and find the Electronic Arts folder, which should be in your computer’s documents folder. Make sure before you finish resetting the files, you make a copy of the folder as a backup.

Once you find the file titled Sims 4, rename it, and when you launch the game, it will create another folder. If the game works, you can choose to start over from scratch, or you can start adding files back in from your backup folder to recover your settings and save files.

If none of these solutions work, you might get help by reaching out to the EA Help website.