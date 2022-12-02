The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind of Dead Space creator Glen Schofield. This game shares a lot of similarities while being the next generation in that kind of survival horror, with threats lying around every corner. Unfortunately, one of those threats throughout The Callisto Protocol is the ever-present chance of the game crashing.

Throughout your run of the story, you’ll likely encounter at least one crash, especially in moments when a lot is happening. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix The Callisto Protocol crashes quickly.

How do I fix The Callisto Protocol crashes?

It seems The Callisto Protocol is running into issues, causing the game to crash at the same moment. To get around this, you’ll simply need to reload the game to a previous auto-save checkpoint. Preferably, you’ll restart from a few saves before instead of the immediate checkpoint, as the save might’ve been already corrupted at that point.

If you have restarted at checkpoints and are still encountering crashes, you may need to delete your save and restart from the beginning. This is a last-case scenario as restarting from a checkpoint far enough back should help you recover your progress.

It’s unclear what’s causing these crashes, but a lot of them have seemed to happen around a certain meat grinder near the end of the Aftermath chapter. Another includes when Jacob looks out a window and sees the Habitat dome, with the game crashing as he walks away. There are occasional issues throughout, but these were the most taxing during our playthrough.

To be fair, Krafton has been quick in putting out patches trying to fix any issues that arise and the crashes are one of the few.