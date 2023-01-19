How to fix PS5 party chat network error

Communicating with your fellow gamers is the heart and soul of all online multiplayer games. So you best bet we’d be pissed if we suddenly weren’t able to chat with our friends and teammates.

This is exactly what’s happening recently when PS5 users would suddenly no longer be able to communicate with their party, receiving the “party chat network error.”

If you’ve been experiencing the same error and want to deal with it in the quickest way possible, continue reading our guide on how to fix PS5’s party chat network error.

Restart your PS5

The most basic yet surprisingly effective method to solve the party chat network error can be simply restarting your PS5 console. All you need to do is:

Press and hold down the “PS” button. Select the “Restart PS5” option once the Quick Menu appears.

Your console will then shut down and proceed to turn back on. After your PS5 has restarted, check if you still happen to be facing the party chat network error.

If the issue still persists, you’ll want to try the other methods listed down below.

Complete pending software updates

PlayStation’s software updates that haven’t been yet tackled can also be the issue for the PS5 party chat network error. To make sure your software doesn’t remain outdated, Sony rolls out periodic updates that aim to fix common bugs in the current-gen console. Ensuring that your PS5 is up-to-date can be paramount to solving party chat network errors.

To update your console, all you need to do is:

Go to the “Settings” menu Select the “System Software Update” option.

If an update is available for you to begin, complete it and check whether the issue still persists.

Check the PSN server status

Another reason why you may be getting the party chat network error is thanks to non-functional PlayStation servers.

If you doubt that the console’s servers aren’t fully functional, you will need to visit PlayStation’s official network status page. If the servers are indeed down, you will have no option but to wait until the servers are up and running once again.

If the servers are running, however, you have one more method to try and fix the error.

Sign out of your PSN account

Another simple method, but what just might do the trick, signing out of your PSN account and signing back in has helped a lot of other users fix the party chat network error. All you need to do is:

Go to the “Settings” menu Click on “User Accounts” Click on “Other” Click on “Sign Out” to log out of your PSN account

Then, simply log back in and check if the error still persists.

One of these methods is bound to help you out with the pesky party chat network error, so be patient and keep trying.