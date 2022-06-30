How to find Hermitaurs for the Jungle subcamp quest in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

One of the new zones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the Jungle, and players will get there very quickly once they get to the new village in the DLC. There’s only one subcamp in the Jungle and it can be tricky to find if you don’t know where to look.

The Jungle subcamp is located in the middle of zones three, seven, and eight. It is high up on a ledge (where Yomi is in the image below). Wirebug up to the opening in the cliff, walk down the pathway, and you’ll find the subcamp location. This will trigger a quest that the Merchant will give you to unlock it.

Screengrab via Capcom

Once you get to the Merchant, he’ll ask you to slay eight Hermitaurs, which are small crab-like monsters that you can find in two zones.

How to find Hermitaurs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

You can head into the Jungle map by accepting one of the Expedition Tours given by the quest maiden. Choose the Jungle Expedition Tour or choose a Master Rank monster that is hunted in the Jungle and you’ll be able to complete the quest fairly easily.

Screengrab via Capcom

Hermitaurs are found in zones four and 10. There won’t be enough of them to complete the quest all in one go, so you’ll have to explore the map a bit while you wait for them to respawn. There are usually two in zone 10 and three in zone four.

Once you complete the quest, head back to the Merchant and you’ll be able to turn it in. After that, you will unlock the Jungle subcamp, which is the only one on the map.