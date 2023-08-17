How to find and catch an Eyeless Minnow in Palia

Sometimes, even the abundantly available seems scarce, especially if you aren’t looking at the right place. Palia’s fishing spots boast a variety of fish, including the Eyeless Minnow, which is an ordinary species but spawns only in specific areas. If you’re having a hard time spotting one of these creatures, don’t worry—this guide focuses on just what you seek.

Not all fish make easy captures in Palia. There are Epic and Rare fish that sell for a lot of Gold, and therefore, hunting them isn’t straightforward. Other fish varieties include Common and Uncommon, which are relatively easier to find.

Being a Common fish, the Eyeless Minnow isn’t going to test your fishing skills much, provided you know its standout characteristic.

How to find an Eyeless Minnow in Palia?

As its name suggests, this species doesn’t have eyes. According to the official description, the Eyeless Minnow lost the need for vision, which sounds odd until you know its preferred habitat.

You can find the Eyeless Minnow swimming in the cold waters of the gloomy, mysterious caves of Bahari Bay and Kilima Village in Palia. These spawn throughout the day and the night, so you can schedule the trip anytime you want.

Venture into the caves of Pavel Mines to find an Eyeless Minnow. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation.

While you can spot the calm species in any cave located in the said regions, I have found Bahari Bay’s Pavel Mines to be the best spot for fishing Eyeless Minnow. Visit the caves in the evening between 6pm and 9pm, and you should be sorted.

How to catch an Eyeless Minnow in Palia?

Catching an Eyeless Minnow doesn’t require any bait. Look for ripples in the water, which indicates the possible presence of a ‘Star’ quality Eyeless Minnow—these sell for 30 Gold, while the standard one sells for 20 Gold.

Simply cast the fishing rod—get it from Einar after unlocking the Fishing Skill—into a valid fishing spot indicated by a blue highlight and wait for an Eyeless Minnow to get hooked to the bobber. When the fish is about to get caught, you’ll hear a few water splashes, and upon the third splash and a bite mark, you’ll see a mini-game appear.

It’s essential to win this mini-game that I speak of. You’ll have to keep the bobber between the curved marks to keep the health bar intact. If the health bar reaches zero, the captured fish will escape, and you’ll need to start all over again.

You can catch an Eyeless Minnow with the base Makeshift Rod, but an upgraded rod like the Standard or Fine Rod will make it an effortless hunt.

