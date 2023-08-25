How to find a Shepp in Palia

A Shepp, as eloquently described by Jina in Palia, is when you and your Villager are “legally bound. Like family. Almost like we were married…”

And who doesn’t want to flourish through such close, meaningful, and empowering bonds? Or perhaps you just got your Shepp quest from Eshe, but you have no idea how to get one.

Whatever may be the case, this guide will most definitely help you gain a Shepp of your own in Palia.

How to make a Villager your Shepp in Palia

Image via Singularity 6 Corporation

To find your Shepp in Palia, all you need to do is increase your Friendship with an adult Villager to Level Four.



Yep, only adult Villagers. You can’t gain a child as your Shepp, which makes sense since the role of a Shepp is akin to that of a mentor.

While it may sound simple, raising your Friendship with a villager takes some decent work. You will need to have fruitful interactions, provide gifts, and spend quality time with the Villager of your choice to raise your Friendship with them in a relatively quick manner. This process will most likely take a couple of real-world days to be completed.

Once you have reached Level Four Friendship with a Villager, you will then trigger the dialogue option that reads “Will you be my Shepp?” Select this option to gain the Villager as your Shepp.

If you see this option popping up before you reach Level Four with any Villager, do not select it, as it will simply lead to the Villager rejecting your proposal.

Related: Palia players have long list of reasons why they hate ‘massively fumbled’ beta

Below are all the candidates eligible for becoming your Shepp in Palia:

Ashura

Badruu

Caleri

Chayne

Delaila

Einar

Elouisa

Hassian

Hodari

Jel

Jina

Kenli

Kenyatta

Nai’o

Reth

Sifuu

Tamala

Tish

Zeki

About the author