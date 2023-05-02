How to equip a stake to your weapon in Redfall

In Redfall, players are shipwrecked on the shores of the Massachusetts island town, forced to face off against the vampires and their cultist followers. To take down the undead for good, players need to equip a stake to the end of their weapon and put it through the vampire’s heart. Some weapons even shoot stakes, allowing players to take out the vampire threat from afar.

Here’s everything you need to know to equip a stake to your weapon in Redfall.

How do you equip a stake to your gun in Redfall?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t be able to unlock the ability to put a stake on your gun until you’re forced to encounter a vampire for the first time. When you first get off the ferry, head toward the flares at the firehouse and clear it of all cultists. Go upstairs, knock on the far door, and the survivors will tell you to shoot the vampire. There is a weapon with a stake in the room right before you fight them in the basement.

After you defeat the vampire with the stake and turn the power on, you’ll unlock the ability to attach stakes to your weapons. There are a variety of stakes available, with some unlocked through finding them in the world and others simply needing to be purchased. Either way, it’s a fun customization option that is also functional.

Stakes aren’t the only way to take down vampires, thankfully, with fire, UV light, and some powers offering the ability to combat the bloodsuckers.