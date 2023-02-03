How to enter the PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup sweepstakes

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG that will take place in the beloved Harry Potter franchise, set to release Feb. 10. Though fans can only wait for the anticipated fantasy title to finally drop, PlayStation is already hosting a friendly competition among Harry Potter fans.

Dubbed the PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup, the give-away competition is similar to the popular franchise’s in-universe house cup. Players will be able to select their respective house from the four options, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw, as they compete in various challenges.

Challenges in the PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup ranges from watching trailers to completing Harry Potter trivia, earning points for your chosen house.

By the end of the tournament, several players from the eventual winning house will be rewarded with a collectors edition of Hogwarts Legacy, a PlayStation 5, and an exclusive Hogwarts Legacy avatar.

How to enter the PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup

The PlayStation Hogwarts Legacy House Cup is only available to PlayStation players and requires a PS account to enter into the challenge. Be sure to create an accessible account before getting into the event.

After either logging in or making your account, follow this link to enter the House Cup on the PlayStation website. Once you have pressed this link, click the ‘Join the House Cup’ button and log in with your chosen PlayStation account. From here, you must declare your allegiance to a Hogwarts house and begin collecting points for your side.

From this point, players are free to explore the website and complete challenges to earn points for your house.

While easy tasks such as watching Hogwarts trailers or taking house attribute surveys only earn five points, more difficult quizzes can get players up to 50 points.