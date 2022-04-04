How to earn a free Smite skin with Verizon

The Smite team has no issue giving away free skins, and sometimes they come from the most unexpected sources.

Verizon users can earn a free skin for the Smite God Terra now.

If you're with @Verizon, there's a SMITE reward for you!



Download the "My Verizon" app if you are a customer or visit the link below to claim your Spriggan Terra skin!



➡ https://t.co/BgXBMVTzkA pic.twitter.com/zjn4rSp1TW — SMITE (@SMITEGame) April 1, 2022

Terra, also known as the Earth Mother, is a notable Guardian in Smite who has been around since 2016. Right now players who have a Verizon account will be able to earn Spriggan Terra for free. If you use Verizon for mobile service, Internet, television, or anything else, you’ll be able to claim Spriggan Terra similarly to how you may have claimed a skin in the past with Prime Gaming.

To claim Spriggan Terra you’ll first need to sign in to your Verizon account, either via the link provided in the above tweet or by using the My Verizon app on your phone. Once signed in—regardless of which platform—you’ll need to navigate to the Verizon Up program. This is a program through Verizon similar to Twitch Prime Gaming that allows you to claim monthly rewards.

Scroll down on the Verizon Up page and you’ll find Spriggan Terra. Click on Terra and follow the on-screen instructions to gain access to your Spriggan Terra code. Next, you’ll need to launch the Smite client and click the settings button on the bottom right of the home page. There you’ll see an option to redeem codes. Punch in your code and click redeem. Congratulations, thanks to your pals at Verizon, Spriggan Terra is all yours.

You can head into your Verizon account right now to claim Spriggan Terra so you can vanquish foes as the Earth Mother in style.