How to customize your armor in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, upgrading your gear is important as you level up and explore more dangerous areas of the map.

Luckily for players, there are a bunch of different ways to develop and customize your items, so that you’ll be ready to fight any obstacle that comes your way.

When it comes to armor, there are two ways of customizing it. One is more practical, as you can modify it, so it’s more powerful and give you more protection from certain types of damage. The second one makes you customize it on your own, so it suits your personal style.

For the former of these two options, you can upgrade each armor at the Workbench. When you do so, you unlock more Weave Slots for each one. The more rare armor (in Horizon, it ranges from Uncommon to Legendary) you upgrade, the more Weave Slots it will have. In these slots, you can add various types of modifications that will enhance your resistance to different types of damage.

Once you find an armor that suits your needs, you can also change its colors. Thankfully, it’s remarkably simple to do. Visit a Dyer, which are located in any major town scattered throughout the game. They are usually next to Stitchers, which are outfit vendors. You will need to collect different dyes along your journey, which can be later on used to adjust your armor.

It’s also important to note that not every dye can be adjusted to every armor you’ll find on your adventure.