How to connect Ubisoft account to Xbox Game Pass

Connecting your Ubisoft account to Xbox Game Pass is required to enjoy titles like Rainbow Six Siege and Extraction on the PC Game Pass. Players must log in to their Ubisoft account to enjoy the title, which might be a confusing process. Sometimes, errors also prevent players from connecting their accounts and further assistance is required.

After selecting a Ubisoft title like Rainbow Six Extraction in the Xbox Game Pass, players will be prompted with a web page asking them to log in to their Ubisoft account. Players without a Ubisoft account can also make one here, which only takes a few minutes.

After entering your username and password, you should be redirected to the Xbox app, but this is not always the case. Sometimes, an error that reads “an error occurred while trying to send your request. Please try again later” will appear. There’s currently no fix for this issue, but it should disappear after a short period and likely occurs during high traffic periods.

If the issue persists, reaching out to Ubisoft support might be your best bet. The official Ubisoft Support Twitter account can provide assistance or you can visit the Ubisoft Support page to speak with a live agent.

Don’t be alarmed if you’re experiencing issues with a newly launched game. Dozens of other players are likely in the same situation and the problems are typically resolved in a few hours.