How to complete the Endaira’s End Wind Tower puzzle in Remnant 2

Between the boss-hunting, monster-killing, fast-paced action that Remnant 2 provides, sometimes a chilled-out puzzle is a welcome change-up—especially if there’s a reward to be earned in the process.

Among the various mysteries of the Remnant world, the Yaesha Realm’s Wind Tower in Endaira’s End can be a confusing one. But, with a bit of cave-diving and some symbol matching, you’ll be back on your way to slaying gods in no time.

Solving the Wind Tower puzzle in Endaira’s End in Remnant 2

The Wind Tower is an easy-to-solve puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wind Tower can be found in Endaira’s End inside the Yaesha Realm and is entirely optional. Not the puzzle type? Don’t worry, you don’t have to complete this if you don’t want to, but for a chance to pick up two unique Rings, you’ll need to climb the tower in a particular way. This puzzle offers two different rewards—one for solo players and one for a co-op duo. It’s best to bring a friend along and pick up both at the same time.

You’ll come across an open stone area and a winding tower covered in moss. A staircase winds up to the top of the tower and on each “level” there is an open door to the center. Don’t jump into it—you’ll die from the fall damage if you jump from too high.

At the entry to each door, there will be a stone tablet on the ground with a symbol. When you stand on the tablet, a musical sound will play via the updraft of air in the center of the tower. Keep track of these symbols as you’ll need them to solve the puzzle.

Read the notes in the hidden cave

The solo puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports The duo co-op puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The goal of the puzzle is to stand on each symbol in the tower in an exact order. By all means, if you want to take a guess, go for it; simply stand on the tablet until you hear the musical note. You’re likely going to be wrong but don’t worry: the solution sits in a nearby cave.

Jump down the ledge to the southeast of the tower in front of the waterfall and you’ll find an opening in the rock leading to a chest and a table with a book. Opening the book, you’ll see hand-drawn art and four symbols.

These are the same symbols on each tablet in the tower. Note the order from left to right, as this is the order you’ll need to stand on to complete the puzzle. On the second page, you’ll see two sets of symbols: this is the order you’ll need for the co-op reward.

Stand on the symbols in order

Return to the tower and find the first symbol in your order. Stand on it and wait for the musical note, it should take about two or three seconds to play. Then, move to the next symbol and repeat the process. If you’re completing this with a duo, you’ll have to time your step with your partner and complete each individual line of the book at the same time.

The symbols you need will be on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If done correctly, the background music will swell, and a small pedestal will rise from the ground to the left of the tower. There, your prize awaits.

The solo puzzle will get you the Wind Hollow Circlet Ring, which boosts reload speed by 12 percent. Completing the duo puzzle will get you the Band Band, which increases Speed of Revive and being Revived by 35 percent and Downed Health and Downed Movement Speed by 100 percent.

