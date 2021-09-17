How to complete the Crag Race in Splitgate

Challenges are an excellent way to keep players attached to games. They tend to be decent sources of XP and well-thought challenges can encourage players to try out different game modes that they may grow to like.

Though race maps in Splitgate can be quite fun, there can still be players out there who haven’t tried out the game mode yet. That’s likely to change, however, since you’ll need to try out Crag Race to complete a weekly challenge.

If you’re looking to complete this challenge, you’ll need to head over to the training tab in the main menu and choose the race option. After selecting the race mode, you’ll be able to check out all the maps. Find Crag and choose it as your area. Once you start the Crag Race, you’ll need to finish the map to complete the quest.

Instructions will pop up when you load into the map, meaning you shouldn’t have a tough time figuring out what you need to, even if this is your first time trying out a race map. Players looking for the fastest way to complete the Crag Race can check out guides on YouTube where players demonstrate their strategies to help out other players.

Completing this challenge will grant players a Reward Pack that can include various cosmetic items. If you decide to do all the other weekly challenges, you’ll also accumulate a nice amount of XP, helping you level up.

Despite featuring different environments, all race maps are somewhat similar to each other. And if you grasp the basics in one of them, you won’t run into any troubles in future challenges that will require you to complete another race on a different map.

You can also load into the race maps with your friends and inviting them to complete such quests can be a fun idea since you’ll be able to settle who’s the best in races while unlocking new rewards together.