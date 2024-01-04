How to complete Gunsmith Part 4 in Escape From Tarkov

While the previous three quests are definitely easier, the Gunsmith Part Four quest in Escape from Tarkov sees a sudden jump in difficulty.

The quest asks players to modify an M4A1 to meet specific requirements, which admittedly takes quite some time to complete. You must add a new handguard, pistol grip, stock, and more.

If you want a complete rundown on all the objectives to complete the Gunsmith Part Four quest and how to complete them, read on.

What are the requirements to begin the Gunsmith Part Four quest in Escape from Tarkov?

Don’t fret about the requirements for Part Four of the Gunsmith quests as they’re pretty straightforward. They are as follows:

Achieve at least level 15

Complete Part Three of the Gunsmith quests

Once you’ve fulfilled both of these requirements, you can simply grab up the Gunsmith Part Four quest from the Mechanic.

What are the objectives for the Gunsmith Part Four quest in Escape from Tarkov?

There are a number of specific objectives to complete if you want to complete the Gunsmith Part Four quest. They do all pertain to modifying an M4A1, however. They are as follows:

Modify an M4A1 to comply with the given specifications:Silencer

60-round extended mag

47 or above ergonomics

300 or less recoil

3.8 kg or less in weight

800 or beyond sighting range

60 Durability

What items do I need to complete the Gunsmith Part Four quest in Escape from Tarkov?

It’s gonna take some effort. Image via Battlestate Games

Once you have the quest, buy an M4A1 from level 2 Peacekeeper. It won’t cost too much, and you need it to complete this quest. Now, with your weapon ready, we recommend picking up the parts below. They’re listed by order of trader, and you’ll need to have Level 3 Peacekeeper and Level 2 Mechanic/Skier unlocked.

Direct Thread Mount adapter for Silencerco Hybrid 46 (from Lvl Two Peacekeeper)

Silencerco Hybrid 46 multi-caliber silencer (from Lvl Three Peacekeeper)

260mm barrel for AR-15 and compatible 5.56×45 (from Lvl Three Peacekeeper)

Magpul M-LOK AFG Tactical Grip (from Lvl Three Peacekeeper or Skier)

60-round MAG5-60 5.56×45 STANAG magazine (from Lvl Three Peacekeeper, bartering)

Hogue OverMolded Rubber Grip (from Lvl Three Peacekeeper)

Primary Arms Compact Prism Scope 2.5x (from Lvl Two Skier)

Magpul MOE SL carbine length M-LOK foregrip for AR15 (from Lvl Two Skier)

Windham Weaponry Rail Gas Block (from Lvl Two Mechanic)

Troy M7A1 PDW stock (from Lvl Two Mechanic)

Start off by focusing on the attachments that are non-negotiable and meet the requirements. Once that’s sorted, work your way through the more flexible aspects like ergonomics and weight. Pay attention to compatibility issues, too.

Since you’re handing the gun over to the Mechanic, strip it of any bullets or attachments that aren’t helping meet the requirements, especially if you snagged a pre-built version. Clean and efficient is the name of the game.

Navigating Tarkov’s interface can be a bit tricky, especially when adding new parts. To avoid mishaps, double-click on specific components like the Stock to remove the part you want to replace, rather than accidentally stripping off the entire chunk of the weapon.

Keep in mind, the above recommendations are just one prime example of many possible configurations you can use to complete the Gunsmith Part Four quest. You can find the various required parts for the M4A1 by not only purchasing them from traders, but also by looting them from other players’ gear and finding them in weapon crates and on weapon racks.

Additionally, you can also get a buddy to help you out by purchasing the item for you and dropping it in a raid.

What are the rewards for completing the Gunsmith Part Four quest in Escape from Tarkov?

The previous Gunsmith quests didn’t really reward you with much, but the Gunsmith’s Part Four quest ups the ante significantly. The experience you gain still feels inadequate, but you can’t win them all.

The following are all the rewards for completing the Gunsmith Part Four quest:

