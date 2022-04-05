How to complete all Better Call Maul challenges Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are plenty of level challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and you’ll need to complete them if you’re looking to get your hands on Kyber Bricks. While most of these challenges will be relatively straightforward, others may require you to take a quick look at guides to make sure you’re in the right direction.

Better Call Maul features three challenges; Forced Out, Complete Maul-ing, and Odds Stacked in Your Favor.

Odds Stacked in Your Favor

Head over to the second electrical flooring. After Darth Maul makes his entrance, a set of crates will show up on the right.

You’ll need to use the force to set these crates in an order that allows you to jump across the gap.

Forced Out

During the Forced Out challenge, you’ll also need the help of the force. Locate the droids around platforms and use the force to knock them.

Complete Maul-ing

You’ll simply need to beat Darth Maul in under 10 minutes to complete this challenge. Avoiding doing side activities will be the key to beating him under 10 minutes, and even if you fail your first try, you should find your rhythm during your second try.

If you get lost while exploring around, checking out visual guides on YouTube will be your best bet as they’ll point you exactly where you need to go. Running a search with the name of the quest you’re on should be enough to find valuable sources, but you’ll need to skim them through until you get to the part where you’re stuck.