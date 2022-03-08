Why did Spotify log me out? Here is how to check if Spotify is down

Spotify is one of the most popular platforms to enjoy almost every genre of music, podcasts, and more. The useful service is available on most mobile devices and has an excellent app compatible with most computers, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes almost anywhere. But sometimes, the service can be disrupted, preventing you from enjoying music throughout the day.

If Spotify logs you out on your device, don’t worry. This is a sign that something is wrong with the service. If you continue to experience issues, the entire platform is likely down and you should check a few reliable sources for updates.

Your first stop should be the Spotify Status Twitter account. This account provides updates when the service is disrupted and lets users know when the issues are resolved. The account typically updates in real-time, so check back every few minutes for new information. You can also mention the Spotify Cares account to talk with a representative or visit the Spotify Support page.

In addition, you can visit Down Detector to see if other users are reporting problems. This site is a third-party website not officially affiliated with Spotify, so take this information in stride. It does provide a timeline of reported issues, an outage map, and the most reported problems. You can also see comments from other users, which can sometimes isolate the problem.

Spotify typically comes back after a few minutes, so try to stay calm until the problems are resolved.