How to check Discord server status during server outages

With thousands of people sitting at home and practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, Discord has gone down and experienced widespread server outages over the last several days.

You might still be able to access some of your Discord servers when you go on during an outage, but others will likely show an error message after failing to connect. This is because, according to Discord, the issue is not something that is impacting the service as a whole and is really only causing problems for a portion of the servers.

But this is a big problem for people who can’t get into their servers and talk to friends, co-workers, and other people that they need to communicate with.

Okay…looks like we're up and running again!



The last few days we've seen a huge jump in traffic and our teams have been working around the clock to welcome all the newcomers.



Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work through this together. (๑•̀ㅂ•́)و — Discord (@discordapp) March 16, 2020

The influx of users that are on Discord could have caused the service to struggle. Discord has already upped its Go Live streaming and screen share limit to help its users communicate more efficiently during the outbreak, which has only promoted even more users to flood the servers.

So if you are experiencing any of the negative effects of the on-and-off server outages, here is how you can check Discord’s server status.

Discord has a dedicated page to list all server outages and errors that the developers are working on fixing as they are pointed out or discovered. The status page will display all of the ongoing errors under the “Server Outages and Increased API Errors” tab, with previous reports and fixes at the bottom of the page.

You can view if the outage you are experiencing is due to an actual problem or just Discord staff working on fixing some other issues. Discord is also very proactive about telling users about server maintenance schedules and if the staff find any problems that are causing outages on the service’s official Twitter.