How to change your outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Character customization isn’t often a part of big games based on existing properties from other mediums, and One Piece Odyssey, unfortunately, falls into that mold. There are alternate costumes in the game, but how do you go about changing from the default outfits in One Piece Odyssey?

When you first land on Waford (and in the game’s opening cutscene before that) you will likely notice that all of the Straw Hats are wearing their standard post-timeskip outfits—commonly referred to as the Fishman Island outfits. This has also become the standard look for the crew in basically every One Piece game after 2012 (unless it is specifically placed pre-timeskip), meaning a lot of fans will want to change to a different look ASAP.

Odyssey does offer a limited selection of alternate outfits for players to choose from for the characters in the main party. Here is how you can swap to a different set of clothes in One Piece Odyssey.

How to customize your outfits in One Piece Odyssey

Image via Bandai Namco

You can actually unlock the ability to change outfits pretty early on in One Piece Odyssey.

Once you clear the tutorial, which consists of the opening, a little bit of exploring, and a small dungeon to clear, you will end up learning about a mechanic called camping. This is a way you can eat Sanji’s meals for buffs, interact with the Straw Hats (as Luffy) and do a number of other things—one of which includes outfit selection.

All you have to do is go to the green tent near where Nami is typically lounging on a deckchair. Interacting with the tent will give you the option to change outfits. From there, you can swap between outfits you have unlocked, or obtained, for each playable character.

What other outfits are available in One Piece Odyssey

While there is an option to change outfits, there is currently only one alternate set of clothes in the game.

Along with the post-timeskip Fishman Island outfits, there is a set of pre-timeskip outfits for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Ussop, Sanji, Chopper, and Robin. This “Traveling Outfit Set” was only available as a pre-order or day-one purchase bonus for the game—though there are likely ways to get around that stipulation if you really want to use the Straw Hats’ older looks.

No other outfits are available to unlock or purchase via DLC just yet. However, knowing Bandai Namco’s DLC practices for its anime games, costume packs will likely be added at some point in the future.