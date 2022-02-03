Dying Light 2 has finally been released and players are just starting to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel to Dying Light.

At the beginning of the game, players are faced with a cutscene explaining the story and then taken to the menu. After players select “New Game,” they’ll be taken through a series of prompts to set up their computer for the game. One of the first prompts they encounter is what setting they’d like to play the game on.

What difficulty settings are there in Dying Light 2?

In Dying Light 2, there are three difficulty settings: Easy, Medium, and Hard. Unlike some other games that have different descriptions for different game modes, Dying Light 2 makes it pretty straightforward for those who would like to match their gaming experience to their skill level and enjoyment.

How to change the difficulty setting in Dying Light 2

Luckily, for those who might have overestimated how easy or hard the game is, players can change the difficulty setting at any point in the game. It’s simple to change the difficulty setting in Dying Light 2. Press Escape and then hit Options. Scroll all the way down to the bottom and there will be an option to change the game difficulty. Click the arrow until it’s on the desired game difficulty and then upon leaving the options, the game’s difficulty will have changed.

Screengrab via Techland

For each level of difficulty, the difference is in a few different things. The enemy health and damage, as well as various player attributes, are altered in each difficulty setting. Changing the difficulty will change the experience of the game and how challenging it is to get through.

For those looking to have a more relaxed experience, the Easy setting will be a good choice. For those looking to sweat a little, perhaps consider playing the game on Hard mode if you’ve got the skill and patience for it.