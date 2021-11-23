How to change fire mode in Battlefield 2042

The size and the layout of Battlefield 2042 maps allow players that embrace different play styles to battle each other. Whether you like fighting on the ground or keeping your distance with your sniper rifle to protect your teammate from the back, there will always be something to do on the map.

If you’re moving with your squad, you may find yourself in different situations that require you to adapt. While you’ll benefit more from having your weapon in full auto mode in close-quarter combat, it can be more beneficial to switch to semi-auto in the medium-range fight to preserve your bullets.

Finding the key to switch your fire mode would require you to click on every button, but after reading this article, you’ll know exactly what button to press to change your fire mode.

Keyboard and mouse players can use the button “V” to change the fire mode of their weapon. If you adjust your hotkeys before and V does something else, the chances are the hotkey to switch may be left unassigned, requiring you to assign a hotkey to the feature so you can use it in the game.

Controller players, on the other hand, can use the down button on the directional pad to switch the fire mode of their weapon in Battlefield 2042.

Once you switch your weapon’s fire mode, a small text will appear on your screen and let you know of your weapon’s current active fire mode. If you’d like to revert back to the previous fire mode, you’ll once again need to use your hotkey to switch it back.

When you first start actively switching your weapon’s fire mode, you may forget to change it back and get stuck in the mode you would not want to be in. Not being on full auto while you’re walking into a building full of enemy players can leave you at a disadvantage, so you should always check out your fire mode when you suspect action coming in your way.